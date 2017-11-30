FEARED Featuring THE HAUNTED, SUFFOCATION, DÅÅTH, CLAWFINGER Members Release Animated Video For "Your Black Is My White"

Swedish death metallers Feared, led by The Haunted’s guitarist Ola Englund and featuring current and former members of Dååth, Suffocation and Clawfinger, have released a video for "Your Black Is My White", the second single from their upcoming sixth full-length album, Svart. Watch the clip below.

Mixed by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, Trivium, Whitechapel) and featuring the artwork of Sylvain Lucchina, the follow-up to last year’s fifth album Synder will be released worldwide on December 8th.

Tracklisting:

“När Allt Blir Svart”

“King Of The Dead”

“Hate Mantra”

“My Next”

“In I Dimman”

“Your Black Is My White”

“Engines Of Death”

“The Mare”

“Blodspår”

“Your Black Is My White” video:

“The Mare” video: