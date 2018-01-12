FEED THE RHINO Premier Single, Video “Losing Ground”

UK’s Feed The Rhino has released the brand new single, "Losing Ground", from the forthcoming studio album, The Silence, which will be released via Century Media Records on February 16th, 2018.

The band commented on the single stating, "As a band, we've been developing the lighter side of our sound since our first album back in 2010, and have always wanted to be able to showcase a different side to the heavy, raucous music we are known for. ‘Losing Ground’ came from an idea that James had been jamming on an acoustic guitar, and when we heard Lee start singing on it, we knew we had something a bit different and that was so exciting to write and play. It also gave us some new avenues to go down with the production, so we had a lot of fun with that in the studio. The song means a lot to us and hopefully shows how much we have grown as a band! The song has so many possibilities in the way we play it too, so we are looking forward to getting to explore that a bit more.”

The Silence will be released on CD (incl. sticker) and digitally. Pre-order the digital album and receive the singles "Timewave Zero", "Heedless" and "Featherweight" immediately.

The Silence tracklisting:

"Timewave Zero"

"Heedless"

"Losing Ground"

"68"

"All Work And No Play Makes Jack A Dull Boy"

"Yellow And Green"

"Nerve Of A Sinister Killer"

"Fences"

"The Silence"

"Lost In Proximity"

"Featherweight"

"Losing Ground":

"Timewave Zero" video:

Feed The Rhino is:

Lee Tobin - Vocals

James Colley - Guitar

Sam Colley - Guitar

Chris Kybert - Drums

Oz Craggs - Bass