FEED THE RHINO Release "Timewave Zero" Single; Music Video Streaming

Feed The Rhino have released a video for "Timewave Zero", a track from their forthcoming studio album, The Silence, which will be released via Century Media Records on February 16th.

The band comments: “We’re really excited to release our new single ‘Timewave Zero’. This song has been a kind of a mission statement of our new album, both lyrically and musically, so it’s exciting to see what people think! The video was filmed with green screen/ animation and motion capture by the amazing Robin Fuller. We’re also proud to announce that Bad Sign, HCBP & Cove are joining us on our release tour in February. It was important for us to take out bands we really believe in, as well as get on with, so we couldn’t be happier! The Silence tour won’t be one to miss!”

Watch the clip below.

The Silence will be released on CD (incl. sticker) and digitally. Pre-order the digital album and receive the singles "Timewave Zero", "Heedless" and "Featherweight" immediately.

The Silence tracklisting:

"Timewave Zero"

"Heedless"

"Losing Ground"

"68"

"All Work And No Play Makes Jack A Dull Boy"

"Yellow And Green"

"Nerve Of A Sinister Killer"

"Fences"

"The Silence"

"Lost In Proximity"

"Featherweight"

"Timewave Zero" video:

Feed The Rhino will present The Silence live on a UK headline run, kicking off February 20th. Tickets are on sale here.

now via http://myticket.co.uk/artists/feed-the-rhino

Feed The Rhino is:

Lee Tobin - Vocals

James Colley - Guitar

Sam Colley - Guitar

Chris Kybert - Drums

Oz Craggs - Bass