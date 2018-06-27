FELSKINN – Featuring KROKUS, MAXXWELL Members Release “Close Your Eyes” Video

Swiss heavy rockers Felskinn, featuring Maxxwell, Krokus and Live/Wire members, have released a new music video for “Close Your Eyes” featuring extracts from their last live shows. The song is taken from their debut album, Mind Over Matter, which was released on March 16th, 2018 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. The album was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Primal Fear, Pretty Maids).

The video was made by Jim Evgenidis of Icon Filmworx. Live photos by Photofrank.ch.

"Rain Will Fall" video:

“Our Favorite Game” lyric video: