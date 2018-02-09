FELSKINN – Featuring KROKUS, MAXXWELL Members Release “Our Favorite Game” Lyric Video

Swiss heavy rock band, Felskinn, featuring Maxxwell, Krokus and Live/Wire members, have released a lyric video for “Our Favorite Game”, the song is taken from their debut album, Mind Over Matter, to be released on March 16th via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. The album was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Primal Fear, Pretty Maids).

On the album, Mike Terrana (Rage, Tarja Turunen) laid down the drum tracks at Hansen Studios in Denmark, recorded by Jacob Hansen. The rest was recorded in Switzerland “with a little help” of former fandmates Jgor Gianola (U.D.O, Jorn, Gotthard) and Mandy Meyer (Unisonic, Krokus, Gotthard) on lead guitars.

Tracklisting:

“Close Your Eyes”

“Pictures In My Dreams”

“Dying Man”

“The Night Before The Dawn”

“Our Favorite Game”

“Bastards Out”

“Break New Ground”

“Superhero”

“Rain Will Fall”

“Mind Over Matter”

“Wake Up On Mars”

“I Hear You Calling”

“Our Favorite Game” lyric video: