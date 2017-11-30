FEMMES OF ROCK Join Forces With LITA FORD In January

Internationally acclaimed, female violin ensemble Femmes Of Rock is coming to Green Bay, WI on January 13, 2018 - and for one night only at The Weidner Center - they'll be joined by Lita Ford, reports Broadway World.

Femmes Of Rock, led by rock violinist and arranger, Nina DiGregorio, stars members of Bella Electric Strings and features the music of: AC/DC, ELO, Queen, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Metallica, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and others. Bella Electric Strings has performed with artists including: Beyonce, Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, Deep Purple, Stevie Wonder, The Killers and many more.

