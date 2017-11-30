FEMMES OF ROCK Join Forces With LITA FORD In January
November 30, 2017, 34 minutes ago
Internationally acclaimed, female violin ensemble Femmes Of Rock is coming to Green Bay, WI on January 13, 2018 - and for one night only at The Weidner Center - they'll be joined by Lita Ford, reports Broadway World.
Femmes Of Rock, led by rock violinist and arranger, Nina DiGregorio, stars members of Bella Electric Strings and features the music of: AC/DC, ELO, Queen, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Metallica, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and others. Bella Electric Strings has performed with artists including: Beyonce, Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, Deep Purple, Stevie Wonder, The Killers and many more.
