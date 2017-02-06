FEN Streaming New Track “I (Pathway)”

Atmospheric black metallers, Fen, are streaming “I (Pathway)”, the lead track from their fifth full-length album, to be released via Code666 on March 10th. Listen to the new song below.

Titled Winter, and produced by of Jaime Gomez Arellano at the Orgone Studios in London (Ulver, Altar Of Plagues, Grave Miasma, Primordial, Solstafir), the six-track album promises to be a colossal piece of work for the English three-piece, at once rich in sound, beguilingly delicate, and yet laced with darkness.

Consisting of six songs that are thematically and compositionally linked, each piece on Winter flows into the next, and, ideally, the whole record is intended to be listened to in one sitting to allow the full journey to be absorbed. Musically, the band have sought to push themselves further than ever before and Fen’s trademark use of atmospheric black metal and delicate, spacious cleans,has been married with aspects of ‘70s progressive rock, shoegaze and doom metal, with the intention of rendering Winter as involving and as immersive a listen as possible.

Winter will be available in Standard CD, Double Black Vinyl limited to 300 copies, and Digital formats.In addition there will also be available a Special Collectors Box limited to 199 copies which will include the standard CD, an additional bonus CD, the DLP with Side A/Side B in a smashed splatter effect of transparent aquamarine and opaque cream, an exclusive T-shirt and poster, and a certificate of authenticity signed by the band.

Frontman The Watcher has summarized the album thus: “With Winter we wanted to ‘return to the roots’ of the band so to speak but not in the clichéd, nostalgic way many bands do – instead, we wanted this record to represent the ‘essence’ of Fen in terms of tone, atmosphere and above all concept. This album therefore very much describes a journey towards sanctity and redemption across a landscape steeped in mystery, hints of forgotten darkness and sorrows long since drowned in the distant past. It represents the culmination of over 18 months of writing and rehearsing, pushing ourselves harder and harder as musicians – it is a lengthy and self-indulgent record for which we make no apology for. Indeed, it is a fitting tribute to mark ten years of the existence of Fen.”

Artwork by Grungyn.

Tracklisting:

“I (Pathway)”

“II (Penance)”

“III (Fear)”

“IV (Interment)”

“V (Death)”

“VI (Sight)”

Bonus (available on all limited formats)

“The Keening Soils”

“Sight (Reprise)”

“Penumbral Whispers”

“Temples Beyond The Shoreline”

“I (Pathway)”: