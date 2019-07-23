Fender's Artist Signature Series: The JIMMY PAGE Telecaster - Demo Video Streaming

Fender have released the video below, in which John Dreyer plays the Jimmy Page Telecaster. Check it out, and learn more here.

Page recently announced a Standard Model of his Led Zeppelin I-aping Sundragon guitar amp, following the release of his limited-edition model version earlier this year.

The Standard model will include “many of the unique features” that appear on the original limited-edition incarnation, which replicates Page’s heavily modded Supro Coronado.

“Based on the overwhelming response to the limited addition Sundragon amplifier I am pleased to announce that we will be producing a standard production model Sundragon amplifier,” says Page.

Photos and prices of the Standard Model will be revealed soon.

Sundragon is a faithful recreation of the amp Jimmy used exclusively to create the groundbreaking sounds on Led Zeppelin 1 and other notable recordings such Joe Cocker’s album With A Little Help From My Friends. A limited edition run of 50 hand built amps will be made throughout 2019, all signed by Jimmy Page.

Jimmy’s original amp started out life as a Supro Coronado. After falling out of the back of the band’s van during an early pre-Zeppelin tour, the amp was restored and modified in significant ways. Jimmy realized that the sonic palette of his amp had changed to something new and unique. After being shrouded in mystery for more than 50 years, Jimmy has decided to share this extraordinary amplifier with the world.

Working together closely with Mitch Colby and Perry Margouleff they have recreated this legendary amp for the first time.

“I had been impressed with the forensic analysis both Mitch and Perry had put into the research of the sonic reproduction of the original Supro amp to arrive at the Sundragon”. - Jimmy Page

