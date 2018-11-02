FERAL – Flesh For Funerals Eternal Album Details Revealed; New Track Streaming

After Paganizer and Crawl, it's Feral's turn to propagate pure Swedish death metal. On their new full-length Flesh For Funerals Eternal, Feral don't hold anything back and deliver a perfect Swedeath album without compromising on the brutality. This will be Transcending Obscurity's last 2018 date release – December 30th.

Flesh For Funerals Eternal sets new standards for the style entirely, taking forward the existing template and expanding upon in every way possible. They're not here to reinvent but to solidify in every imaginable way. The album is faultless - it's got everything the style needs and in the right doses. The production keeps it delectable and the gnarly artwork by the master artist Costin Chioreanu only brings to life their twisted yet meticulous music. Feral are at the forefront of the Swedish death metal scene right now and are armed to teeth to drop what could be the best album this style needs.

Tracklisting:

“Vaults Of Undead Horror”

“Black Coven Secrets”

“Gathering Their Bones”

“Dormant Disease”

“Of Gods No Longer Invoked”

“Accursed”

“Horrendous Sight”

“Stygian Void”

“Buried”

“Bled Dry”

