FERAL Reveal New Album Title, Artwork

Swedish death metal act Feral have revealed the cover artwork and title of their upcoming album, Flesh For Funerals Eternal. The cover art was created by Costin Chioreanu, and the album will be released through Transcending Obscurity Records later this year.

The album features ten tracks of furious death metal, sure to strip the meat from your bones. To be available as a gatefold LP, 6-panel digipack CD, digitally, as well as the boxed sets that Transcending Obscurity Records are known for. Stay tuned for more info, music and detailed pre-order info.

Says the band: "Finally! We have been waiting to reveal this fantastic piece of art done by Costin for quite som time now. It really catches the essence of the album as a whole, looking like the scarier older brother of our previous full length album. Rest assured that the music will deliver no less. Get ready, because these funerals have no end, and there is flesh to go around for eternity, Flesh For Funerals Eternal!"

Lineup:

David Nilsson - Vocals

Viktor Klingstedt - Bass

Markus Lindahl - Guitar

Sebastian Lejon - Guitar

Roger Markström - Drums

(Photo - Nicklas Lundqvist)