FESTERDAY Sign To Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of cult Finnish death metal band Festerday. The band, featuring ex members of ...And Oceans, will finally release their debut full-length later this year.



Regarding their signing, Festerday comment: "It is now close to 25 years, following our decision to split up. It has taken as many years after writing any songs for this band that we got our shit together again and came up with new material to see where this might take us. Six new songs later, we sent them to various labels and magazines. Much to our surprise, the feedback was overwhelming. After negotiating with different labels and pondering over their offers, we decided to take action and double the excitement by joining a familiar and globally established label: Season Of Mist. It feels like coming full circle to return to the label, where it all started with ...And Oceans over 20 years ago. Like in this old proverb, it goes without saying: the frost will drive a pig back home."

Festerday were formed in Pietarsaari, Finland in 1989. The band originally gained notoriety in the underground through the release of three highly sought-after demos. The band wouldn't resurface again until 2013, with the release of a collection of all their early material, remastered by Sami "Jämy" Jämsen at Studio Perkele (Demilich, Children Of Bodom).

