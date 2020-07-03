FEUERSCHWANZ' Das Elfte Gebot Lands On The Official German Album Charts

German medieval rock masters, Feuerschwanz, recently release their new album, Das Elfte Gabton, via Napalm Records. The album has landed on #3 of the official German album charts. This marks the band's highest charting album in their history.

Says the band: “We can barely find the right words to describe this - it’s the biggest success in our history! It was an epic battle against all odds - still we thank YOU - the hordes of battle dwarves, shield maidens and mead warriors from all around the world who heeded our call and spread Das Elfte Gebot despite these dark times. So raise your horns, roll the barrels and ignite those fires - we victoriously return from the battlefield that is an album release. We’ll think of you when drinking excessively tonight - promised. May we see you again soon - united under the dragon banner!”

Napalm Records owner Markus Riedler adds: “Feuerschwanz are celebrating their highest chart entry in their history! They simply know how to entertain people with their medieval rock like no other band. Their packed live gigs are just the perfect entertainment while presenting either thoughtful or humorous songs in an utterly playful way! Feuerschwanz have made it to the top! It’s crystal clear, Feuerschwanz are the eleventh commandment!”

Das Elfte Gebot is the successor of 2018's extremely successful album, Methämmer, and can be ordered here.

Das Elfte Gebot tracklisting:

"Meister der Minne"

"Metfest"

"Das elfte Gebot"

"Kampfzwerg"

"Im Bauch des Wals"

"Mission Eskalation"

"Schildmaid"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Lords Of Powermet"

"Totentanz"

"Unter dem Drachenbanner"

Die Sieben Todsünden (bonus covers album) tracklisting:

"Ding" (Seeed)

"Hier kommt Alex" (Die Toten Hosen)

"Amen & Attack" (Powerwolf)

"I See Fire" (Ed Sheeran)

"Gott mit uns" (Sabaton)

"Limit" (Deichkind)

"Engel" (Rammstein)

"Ding" video:

"I See Fire" video:

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars

(Photo - Nikolaj Georgiew)