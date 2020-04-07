FEUERSCHWANZ Debut "Das Elfte Gebot" Music Video

German medieval rock masters, Feuerschwanz, have released the official music video for the title track of the band's upcoming album, Das Elfte Gebot. Watch below.

"'Das Elfte Gebot' is exactly what we've been singing about for the past 15 years. Valar Moghulis - all men must die. Whatever you may call it: at some point life will be over and all of us have to ask ourselves what we've done with the time that had been given to us. Ever since the passing of my mother, mortality is a constant passenger within my thoughts and emotions. This may result in ballads, songs that celebrate life - or angry metal. 'Das Elfte Gebot' has it all," explains singer and winds player Hodi.

Das Elfte Gebot is the successor of 2018's extremely successful album, Methämmer, and is scheduled for a June 26 release via Napalm Records. Pre-order here.

Das Elfte Gebot tracklisting:

"Meister der Minne"

"Metfest"

"Das elfte Gebot"

"Kampfzwerg"

"Im Bauch des Wals"

"Mission Eskalation"

"Schildmaid"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Lords Of Powermet"

"Totentanz"

"Unter dem Drachenbanner"

Die Sieben Todsünden (bonus covers album) tracklisting:

"Ding" (Seed)

"Hier kommt Alex" (Die Toten Hosen)

"Amen & Attack" (Powerwolf)

"I See Fire" (Ed Sheeran)

"Gott mit uns" (Sabaton)

"Limit" (Deichkind)

"Engel" (Rammstein)

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars

(Photo - Nikolaj Georgiew)