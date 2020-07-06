FEUERSCHWANZ Premier "Meister Der Minne" Music Video

German medieval rock masters, Feuerschwanz, have released the official music video for their song "Meister der Minne". The song comes off their brand new album Das Elfte Gebot, which was released on June 26 and landed #3 of the official German album charts.

Commented the band: "As a thank you for your incredible support we present to you yet another music video. If Iron Maiden and "A Knight's Tale" as well as Bon Jovi and "Men In Tights" each had a child and those two would beget an heir during a hot and sticky night on the highest tower of castle Feuerschwanz: THIS would be the result! Expect an epic battle of the sexes, bold riffs from 1001 nights, earth-shaking bass, tight leggings and loose morals as well as guitar solos worthy of a minstrel. Who will win? Our Hodi as himself or the incredible Lenora as his well armored opponent? We present: Meister der Minne!"

Watch the video below:

Das Elfte Gebot is the successor of 2018's extremely successful album, Methämmer, and can be ordered here.

Das Elfte Gebot tracklisting:

"Meister der Minne"

"Metfest"

"Das elfte Gebot"

"Kampfzwerg"

"Im Bauch des Wals"

"Mission Eskalation"

"Schildmaid"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Lords Of Powermet"

"Totentanz"

"Unter dem Drachenbanner"

Die Sieben Todsünden (bonus covers album) tracklisting:

"Ding" (Seeed)

"Hier kommt Alex" (Die Toten Hosen)

"Amen & Attack" (Powerwolf)

"I See Fire" (Ed Sheeran)

"Gott mit uns" (Sabaton)

"Limit" (Deichkind)

"Engel" (Rammstein)

"Ding" video:

"I See Fire" video:

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars