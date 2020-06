FEUERSCHWANZ Release "Ding" Guitar & Bass Playthrough Video

German medieval rock masters, Feuerschwanz, will release their new album, Das Elfte Gabton, on June 26 via Napalm Records. The band have released a guitar & bass playthrough video for their cover of "Ding", the #1 club hit by Berlin, Germany-based pop act, Seeed. Watch below.

The song comes off the bonus covers album Die Sieben Todsünden, which will be released as part of the deluxe version of Das Elfte Gebot, and features Rage Of Light and Ad Infinitum singer Melissa Bonny on vocals.

Das Elfte Gebot is the successor of 2018's extremely successful album, Methämmer, and can be pre-ordered here.

Das Elfte Gebot tracklisting:

"Meister der Minne"

"Metfest"

"Das elfte Gebot"

"Kampfzwerg"

"Im Bauch des Wals"

"Mission Eskalation"

"Schildmaid"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Lords Of Powermet"

"Totentanz"

"Unter dem Drachenbanner"

Die Sieben Todsünden (bonus covers album) tracklisting:

"Ding" (Seeed)

"Hier kommt Alex" (Die Toten Hosen)

"Amen & Attack" (Powerwolf)

"I See Fire" (Ed Sheeran)

"Gott mit uns" (Sabaton)

"Limit" (Deichkind)

"Engel" (Rammstein)

"Ding" video:

"I See Fire" video:

Track-By-Track videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars