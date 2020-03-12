FEUERSCHWANZ Release First Single & Official Live Video; New Album To Be Released In June

German medieval rock masters, Feuerschwanz, have released the official live video for "Metfest", the first single off the band's upcoming album, Das elfte Gebot.

"Metfest" is that anthem that makes any party a real one. Super catchy medieval, yet rocky melodies, frenetic singalongs and an ode to friendship. A song to grab your best bud and a barrel of mead to and crank it up.

Stream/download the track here, watch the video below:

Today the band also announces the release date for the successor of 2018's Methämmer (#6 in the official German album charts). Das elfte Gebot is scheduled for a June 26 release via Napalm Records.

Commented the band: "In December 2019 we celebrated our 15 year anniversary on the sold out Metfest tour – our biggest tour so far! The extraordinary spirit of wild shows in packed venues is captured in this new live video: Raise your horns and scream out loud with hordes of folkmetalheads praising the brew of vikings, dwarves and warriors – hail to the holy mead - Metfest!"

Further details to follow.

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars

(Photo - Nikolaj Georgiew)