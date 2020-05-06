FEUERSCHWANZ Release Music Video Of ED SHEERAN Cover “I See Fire”

German medieval rock masters Feuerschwanz have released the official music video for the cover of "I See Fire", the seminal song from Peter Jackson's cinematic adaption of J.R.R. Tolkien's middle-earth epic, The Hobbit. The song comes off the bonus covers album Die Sieben Todsünden which will be released as part of the deluxe version of the band's upcoming new album, Das Elfte Gebot, on June 26.

Commented the band: "When we were brainstorming which songs we'd choose for our covers album Die Sieben Todsünden, this song was so close to our hearts, the dragon fans and middle-earth nerds that we are. The original version still makes us shiver and can't really be topped, so we used powerful guitars, folky bagpipes and epic fiddles. It's a song about unity while facing destruction war and death and also marks our first song in English.

The video was shot in the mystic southwest of England at the coast of Cornwall where Hauptmann, Hodi and Mieze Musch-Musch went last fall."

Das Elfte Gebot is the successor of 2018's extremely successful album, Methämmer, and is scheduled for a June 26 release via Napalm Records. Pre-order here.

Das Elfte Gebot tracklisting:

"Meister der Minne"

"Metfest"

"Das elfte Gebot"

"Kampfzwerg"

"Im Bauch des Wals"

"Mission Eskalation"

"Schildmaid"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Lords Of Powermet"

"Totentanz"

"Unter dem Drachenbanner"

Die Sieben Todsünden (bonus covers album) tracklisting:

"Ding" (Seed)

"Hier kommt Alex" (Die Toten Hosen)

"Amen & Attack" (Powerwolf)

"I See Fire" (Ed Sheeran)

"Gott mit uns" (Sabaton)

"Limit" (Deichkind)

"Engel" (Rammstein)

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars

(Photo - Nikolaj Georgiew)