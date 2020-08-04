FEUERSCHWANZ Release Official Video For New Single "Malleus Maleficarum"

German medieval rock masters Feuerschwanz have released the official music video for their song "Malleus Maleficarum". The song comes off their brand new album, Das Elfte Gebot, which was released on June 26 and landed at #3 on the official German album charts.

Commented the band: "The Witch Hammer (lat. Malleus Maleficarum) is a pamphlet to legitimize the witch hunt and was released by Dominican Heinrich Kramer in 1486. He tried to cement his misogyny religiously and called everyone opposed to the witch hunt heretics! With heavy Black Sabbath or Dio-esque riffs, medieval bagpipes and hurdy gurdies as well as monks' choirs in the vein of Ghost, we show you a bleak world of medieval fake news! The high castle is set ablaze as our kitties won't be oppressed!"

Das Elfte Gebot is the successor of 2018's extremely successful album, Methämmer, and can be ordered here.

Das Elfte Gebot tracklisting:

"Meister der Minne"

"Metfest"

"Das elfte Gebot"

"Kampfzwerg"

"Im Bauch des Wals"

"Mission Eskalation"

"Schildmaid"

"Malleus Maleficarum"

"Lords Of Powermet"

"Totentanz"

"Unter dem Drachenbanner"

Die Sieben Todsünden (bonus covers album) tracklisting:

"Ding" (Seeed)

"Hier kommt Alex" (Die Toten Hosen)

"Amen & Attack" (Powerwolf)

"I See Fire" (Ed Sheeran)

"Gott mit uns" (Sabaton)

"Limit" (Deichkind)

"Engel" (Rammstein)

"Ding" video:

"I See Fire" video:

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars