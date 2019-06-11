FEUERSCHWANZ Sign Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records
June 11, 2019, 2 hours ago
Erlangen, Germany's Feuerschwanz have signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.
About the new collaboration with Napalm Records, the group states: "After many successful years with our old company Fame Recordings, we look forward to working with our new label Napalm Records! After all, we had many offers on the table and the agony of choice, but Napalm had the best arguments in the end. As one of the world's most important and biggest metal labels, Napalm Records is the right partner to bring the cult of the Methämmer to even greater glory in the coming years and to convert hosts of new disciples. Take the hammer to power!"
Nadir Amrioui / Napalm Records adds: "Met(al) heads keep watching: Feuerschwanz and Napalm have joined forces. We're so proud that the captain and his bunch have chosen us. Anno 2020 will be the year of the Methammers with (crazy) witty-sophisticated lyrics and addictive melodies... Promise!"
More news to follow.
Live dates:
December
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
13 - München, Germany - Backstage München
14 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle – Hamburg
21 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
20 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
28 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal
(Photo - Artem Selenov)