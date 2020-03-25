FEUERSCHWANZ To Release Covers Album In Addition To New Studio Album; Tracks By POWERWOLF, SABATON And Others Included

German medieval rock masters, Feuerschwanz, have announced that they will release a covers album, Die sieben Todsünden, in addition to the band's upcoming album, Das elfte Gebot.

The album will include covers of German and other internationally acclaimed artists like Powerwolf, Sabaton, Rammstein and Ed Sheeran. See a full tracklist below.

Commented the band: "There are songs you should never ever cover. Completely over done evergreens or relics of alcohol-induced prom nights. Songs that are every metalhead's bête noire - but also songs that are already perfect and cannot be made better in any way. We've descended into the hell of the hit parades and risen to the heavens of music's heroes to gather the worst of sins for you. The black book of folk metal. Songs that should have never been covered by Feuerschwanz... played by: Feuerschwanz! THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS."

Die sieben Todsünden tracklisting:

"Ding" - Seeed

"Hier kommt Alex" - Die Toten Hosen

"Amen & Attack" - Powerwolf

"I See Fire" - Ed Sheeran

"Gott mit uns" - Sabaton

"Limit" - Deichkind

"Engel" - Rammstein

The band recently released the live music video for the brand new single, "Metfest“, that anthem that makes any party a real one! Super catchy medieval, yet rocky melodies, frenetic singalongs and an ode to friendship! A song to grab your best bud and a barrel of mead to and crank it up.

Today the band also announces the release date for the successor of 2018's Methämmer. Das elfte Gebot is scheduled for a June 26 release via Napalm Records.

Commented the band: "In December 2019 we celebrated our 15 year anniversary on the sold out Metfest tour – our biggest tour so far! The extraordinary spirit of wild shows in packed venues is captured in this new live video: Raise your horns and scream out loud with hordes of folkmetalheads praising the brew of vikings, dwarves and warriors – hail to the holy mead - Metfest!"

More info to follow soon.

Lineup:

Hauptmann Feuerschwanz - vocals, guitars

Johanna von der Vögelweide - fiddle, hurdy gurdy

Sir Lanzeflott - drums

Jarne Hodinsson - bass

Prinz Hodenherz - winds, vocals

Hans der Aufrechte - guitars

(Photo - Nikolaj Georgiew)