FIERCE HEART - More Details Revealed For Upcoming War For The World Album

Fierce Heart's upcoming new release, War For The World (Dark Star Records/Sony/Universal), is now available for pre-order here. The album will be available on September 25.

Rex Carroll is excited by the response to the band's return, stating, "Early response to 'Built For Speed' (streaming below) has been off the charts! I'm so happy people are digging the record! Can't wait for this record to come out, can't wait to get out and play it live for everybody! Thank you one and all!"

Tracklisting:

"Into The Sun"

"Built For Speed"

"Out For Blood"

"Just Got Lucky"

"Lost Inside Your Love"

"Power To Rock"

"Bad Child"

"Rest My Bones"

"Long Time"

"War For The World"

"Road To Nowhere"

"Built For Speed":

Fierce Heart is:

Robert Reynolds

Rex Carroll

Antonio Acevedo

Nick Forchione