FIERCE HEART Sign With Dark Star Records; New Single "Built For Speed" Streaming

Fierce Heart, who just signed with Dark Star Records, are streaming a new song, "Built For Speed", taken from ther forthcoming album War For The World. Check it out below.

In 1985, Atlantic Records released the debut album from Fierce Heart. Fronted by guitar icon Rex Carroll, the band received high praise in the music press, Guitar Player Magazine, Billboard, Kerrang, Metal Forces and Guitar For The Practicing Musician. In 1986, Carroll formed Whitecross and also played in the critically acclaimed band King James while new singer for Fierce Heart, Robert Reynolds, headed up the band Grave Danger from L.A.

Following the original Atlantic album release, AOR Blvd Records contacted Caroll for an official, sanctioned re-release. This project became a springboard, with a performance that followed at the Melodic Rock Festival. Fierce Heart was the surprise hit of the festival, with fans turning out in droves, demanding the permanent reformation of the band and a new album.

