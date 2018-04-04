FIFTH ANGEL – Metal Blade Record To Reissue First Two Albums On Vinyl
April 4, 2018, an hour ago
Metal Blade Records will reissue the first two album from melodic heavy metal band Fifth Angel.
Fifth Angel released their self-titled debut album in 1986, the successor Time Will Tell was released in 1989. Both albums have been out of print for a while and will get a luxury treatment for these reissues. Expect the following on release date, May 18th.
Fifth Angel formats:
-Digi-CD
-180g black vinyl
-Grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 300)
-Orange/red splattered vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 200)
Time Will Tell formats:
-Digi-CD
-180g black vinyl
-Transparent lime-green vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 300)
-White/black splattered vinyl (EU exclusive – ltd. 200)
Preorders available at EMP.