FIFTH ANGEL Release "Dust To Dust" Live Track And Video; New Live Dates Confirmed

Fifth Angel released their first album in nearly thirty years, The Third Secret, in 2018. Today, they reveal a new live video for the song "Dust To Dust" from that album. Watch below.

Ken Mary comments: "We hope you all enjoy our newest single from The Third Secret album, 'Dust To Dust.' This is a track we feel has an energy and dynamic to it that will resonate with our longtime Fifth Angel fans, as well as our newest fans. We had a great time at the Rock Hard festival; it was a beautiful day for a concert and we had an amazing time performing and meeting our fans face to face. This video commemorates that incredible time, and we look forward to seeing our European fans very soon!"

The band has also announced some new live dates for 2020.

Dates:

March

13-14 - Athens, Greece - Up The Hammers

July

16-18 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!!

23-25 - Brande, Germany - Headbangers Open Air

September

12 - Torreilles, France - Pyrenean Warriors Open Air

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)