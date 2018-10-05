FIFTH ANGEL Release "The Third Secret" Digital Single; New Album Trailer Featuring Song Snippets Streaming

Fifth Angel will release their first new album in almost 30 years, The Third Secret, on October 26th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album in various formats here.

Today, the band releases their new digital single, "The Third Secret". They have also revealed a second trailer containing various song excerpts from the upcoming album, including "The Third Secret", "We Will Rise", "Dust To Dust" and "This Is War".

Watch the trailer below, and get the digital single here.

The first album from Fifth Angel in almost 30 years, The Third Secret, is impacting digital and retail outlets worldwide on October 26th.

"We are very excited about this album," states drummer and producer Ken Mary. "When it came time to write songs for The Third Secret, we knew the bar we were going to have to hit was very high. The first two Fifth Angel albums are considered "classics" by so many people, and they have stood the test of time for 30 years. Needless to say, that makes doing a follow up record extremely challenging. So we laid down two basic ground rules when we were creating the songs for the new album: 1) It has to "sound" like Fifth Angel, and 2) We, (meaning every band member), have to be excited about every song and love every song first before we consider putting it on the record. If we don't feel strongly about the art we are creating, why should anyone else, right? So we followed those two rules, and created an album that we love listening to ourselves. Hopefully that will translate into the fans loving it as much as we do!"

The cover artwork was created by Zsofia Dankova.

Tracklisting:

"Stars Are Falling"

"We Will Rise"

"Queen Of Thieves"

"Dust To Dust"

"Can You Hear Me"

"This Is War"

"Fatima"

"Third Secret"

"Shame On You"

"Hearts Of Stone"

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

"Can You Hear Me" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ken Mary - drums

John Macko - bass

Kendall Bechtel - vocals, guitars

Ed Archer - guitars