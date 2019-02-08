FIFTH ANGEL Releases "Stars Are Falling" Lyric Video

Fifth Angel recently released their first new album in almost 30 years, The Third Secret, via Nuclear Blast. Order the album in various formats here, and watch a lyric video for the album opener, "Stars Are Falling", below.

Tracklisting:

"Stars Are Falling"

"We Will Rise"

"Queen Of Thieves"

"Dust To Dust"

"Can You Hear Me"

"This Is War"

"Fatima"

"Third Secret"

"Shame On You"

"Hearts Of Stone"

"Stars Are Falling" lyric video:

"The Third Secret" video:

"Can You Hear Me" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ken Mary - drums

John Macko - bass

Kendall Bechtel - vocals, guitars

Ed Archer - guitars

(Photo - Laura Siivola)