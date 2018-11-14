FIFTH ANGEL's The Third Secret Album Enters Charts In Germany, Switzerland

Fifth Angel recently released their first new album in almost 30 years, The Third Secret, via Nuclear Blast. Order the album in various formats here.

The Third Secret has entered charts in Germany at #48 and in Switzerland at #51 - which marks the first chart entries for the band ever.

"Fifth Angel are very honored that after many years in between albums, our fans in Germany and Switzerland have seen fit to put us back onto the charts with The Third Secret. Special thanks as well to all of the amazing press that have supported us in the past and on this album, and our incredible friends at Nuclear Blast!", comments drummer Ken Mary.

Tracklisting:

"Stars Are Falling"

"We Will Rise"

"Queen Of Thieves"

"Dust To Dust"

"Can You Hear Me"

"This Is War"

"Fatima"

"Third Secret"

"Shame On You"

"Hearts Of Stone"

"The Third Secret" video:

"Can You Hear Me" lyric video:

Lineup:

Ken Mary - drums

John Macko - bass

Kendall Bechtel - vocals, guitars

Ed Archer - guitars

(Photo - Laura Siivola)