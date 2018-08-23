FIFTH ANGEL Set October Release Date For The Third Secret Album; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Fifth Angel recently put the finishing touches on their first new album in almost 30 years The Third Secret, which will be released on October 26th. The album features the incredible talents of guitarist and lead vocalist Kendall Bechtel, bassist John Macko and drummer and backing vocalist Ken Mary.

Says bassist John Macko, “When we began this process, we always were mindful to write songs that moved us as a band first. We felt that if we achieved that, then the music will most likely touch our fans as well.” Adds lead vocalist and guitarist Kendall Bechtel, “We are very proud of the new album! We hope the fans will hear the classic threads of the Fifth Angel they know and love, along with the growth and maturity the individuals of the band have gone through over the years. We hope they love the new songs as much as we do!”

Today the band reveals the album cover artwork, created by Zsofia Dankova as well as the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Stars Are Falling"

"We Will Rise"

"Queen Of Thieves"

"Dust To Dust"

"Can You Hear Me"

"This Is War"

"Fatima"

"Third Secret"

"Shame On You"

"Hearts Of Stone"

Fifth Angel will release their first digital single and lyric video for “Can You Hear Me” on September 7th. Also on that day will the the start of the album pre-order.

Lineup:

Ken Mary - drums

John Macko - bass

Kendall Bechtel - vocals, guitars