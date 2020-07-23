FIGHT THE FIGHT Launches Music Video For New Single "Dying"; Deliverance Album Details Revealed

Norwegian high-octane metallers, Fight The Fight, have released a new music video for "Dying" - the third single off their sophomore album Deliverance, to be released on September 18 via Blacklight Media Records (North America) and Indie Recordings (worldwide excluding North America).

Punchy beats and catchy alternative metal reigns on Fight The Fight's "Dying". Reminiscent of Mudvayne and Sevendust, the verse creates a very hypnotizing feeling, due to Lars Vegas' voice and its great vibrato. The Northlane-esque grooves also make this song enormously bouncy.

"Dying" is the perfect alternative metal song for the festival season - but even if there are no festivals happening this summer, the band will be able to bring you some festival vibes through your speakers! Watch the clip for "Dying" below.

Fight The Fight once again delivers well-structured songs and mischievously captivating, irresistible refrains on their new album, Deliverance. Pre-order here.

Deliverance tracklisting:

"Deliverance"

"Ritual"

"Triggerfinger"

"Calling You Back"

"Pacemaker"

"Dying"

"Pitbull"

"Love"

"Turbo Sex"

"Paradigm"

"Dying" video:

"Pacemaker" video:

"Triggerfinger" video:

(Photo - Therese V. Wangberg)