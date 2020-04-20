FIGHT THE FIGHT To Raise Funds For Redd Barna With Their First-Ever Livestream Show

Norwegian high-octane metallers, Fight The Fight, will stream their first-ever online live show from Newtone Sessions Studio, Oslo, on Tuesday, April 21 at 8 PM, CET / 2 PM, EST via the band's Facebook page, here. They will perform songs from the upcoming album, Deliverance (due September 18), plus hard-hitting classics from their self-titled debut.

All funds raised during the show will be donated to Redd Barna & Redd Barna i Moria, a Norwegian rescue organization helping the children in a refugee camp: Moria in Lesbos, Greece. Join the event here.

The band comments: "We would like to donate the money being raised during our livestream to some of the people who need it the most. Poor, innocent children being trapped in overfilled refugee camps in circumstances most of us can't imagine. As Covid-19 spreads and people are dying, many of these are left alone with no family, care or help. If we can contribute by playing a rock 'n' roll show...This is what we're going to do."

Last moth, Fight The Fight dropped their single and music video, "Pacemaker", via Metal Blade Records (North America) and Indie Recordings (worldwide excluding North America).

Europe is in quarantine, and so was one of the members of Fight The Fight. After he got out, the band decided to go out on the empty streets of Oslo to do a video for their song.

With uplifting drum-beats and bouncy groove, "Pacemaker" directly takes action. The song's inner drive won't stop being fun, while the catchy chorus makes sure you'll never forget the lyrics of this song. Fight The Fight's incredible musicality shines through in an instrumental part, followed by an overwhelming guitar solo, which gets round-up by the song's chorus, and a stompy breakdown. Along with great guitar melodies, a decent harmonic background, and Lars Vegas' unique-sounding voice, this one directly goes into your favorite-song-playlist.

“Pacemaker” is the second single off their upcoming sophomore album titled Deliverance, due for release September 18.

(Photo - Therese V. Wangberg)