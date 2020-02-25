FIGHT THE FIGHT To Release Deliverance Album In September; "Triggerfinger" Single, Music Video Out Now

Norwegian high-octane metallers, Fight The Fight, have released their new single and music video, "Triggerfiner", via Blacklight Media Records/Indie Recordings. Listen to the single here, watch the music video below.

It's fast, it's wild, it's energetic. Bouncy guitar riffing opens up what Fight The Fight call their "Triggerfinger". Musically the song lies in between a metalcore influenced version of Devin Townsend Project and crazy mathcore similar to the calm side of The Dillinger Escape Plan. Still, Fight The Fight maintain their unique style of modern, progressive and core-influenced metal. One of the catchiest choruses you'll hear today follows uncommon rhythmical drum patterns, and makes "Triggerfinger" a true fun song to listen to. Bouncing heads incoming!

The band states: "The song is about being at war with yourself, the mind and the alter ego. Everything gets out of control or maybe it all falls in part? It's up to you how you see it."

"Triggerfinger" is the first single off their upcoming sophomore album, Deliverance, to be released on September 18.

In Christianity, deliverance ministry refers to the activity of cleansing a person of demons and evil spirits in order to address problems manifesting in their life as a result of the presence of said entities and the root causes of their authority to oppress the person.

The band states: "You can say that in many ways writing this album has been a path to set free our individual alter egos. These are all coming out in the lyrics during the album. It is not about cleansing but realizing. Always be true to yourself and everyone around you. Sometimes you have to let that beast out and here it is, a beast of an album!"

(Photo - Therese V. Wangberg)