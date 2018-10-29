FIGHT THE FURY Featuring SKILLET's John Cooper Unveil Debut Video "My Demons"

Fight The Fury, the newly announced metal project from Skillet frontman and bassist John Cooper, have premiered the video for "My Demons":

My Demons is taken from the Still Breathing EP, available via Atlantic Records.

The band also features Skillet guitarist Seth Morrison, along with drummer Jared Ward, and guitarist John Panzer III.

"'My Demons' is the first song that I wrote for the project about five years ago when I first had the idea to start Fight The Fury," Cooper shared, offering some further insight into the track. "It's a good first taste for fans because it's got all of the ingredients of the band: aggression, melody, screaming, angst, a touch of progressive rock, and frenzied chaos. It touches on some dark themes that can be related in general to most people's individual struggles in life."

He finished, "However, I wrote it specifically for those who have been victims of abuse. Some scars run so deep that we never fully heal. My hope is that through the lyrics, people will vent their anger and see that there is always light at the end of the tunnel."

While the Grammy-nominated Skillet have proven to be one of the most successful rock bands of the 21st century, having sold more than 12 million units worldwide, Cooper wanted to flex his creative muscles outside of his main outfit with Fight The Fury. The music crackles with a metallic, anthemic, and riff-driven intensity, along with unforgettable hooks. The songs that populate Still Breathing will take up residence in your brain for days at a time.

Fight The Fury will embark on their first-ever tour in Russia this December — see the itinerary below. Details regarding future North American tour plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

December

2 - Glavclub Green Concert - Moscow, Russia

3 - Cosmonavt - St. Petersburg, Russia

5 - Podzemka - Novosibirsk, Russia

6 - Teatro - Tomsk, Russia

8 - Vagonka - Kaliningrad, Russia

9 - Re:public - Minsk, Russia

11 - Atlas - Kiev, Russia

For further details, visit the official Fight The Fury Facebook page.