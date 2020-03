German thrash metal band, Final Depravity, have announced that their new studio album will be released this year.

Says the band: "We enter the studio with producer Tobias Barthel from Roadkill Music Production! Stay tuned! Thrash is just the beginning..."

Lineup:

Dennis "Blaze" Baron - Vocals, Guitars

Oliver Hey - Guitars, Vocals

Matthias Vatter - Bass

coming soon - Drums