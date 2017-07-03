FINAL DRIVE Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of the southern groove thrash metal band, Final Drive:

Final Drive’s new album, Dig Deeper, can be ordered at the following digital locations: FinalDriveDigDeeper.com, Bandcamp. CD/vinyl at this location.

Artwork for the album cover was created by Final Drive’s own Jordan Gaw.

Dig Deeper tracklisting:

“This Is How”

“Built To Break”

“The Last Time”

“Six Feet Down”

“Want It All”

“Life Decided”

“Follow The Curse”

“Beneath Us”

“Of A Killer”

“Black Out”

“Six Feet Down” video:

“This Is How” lyric video:

Album stream: