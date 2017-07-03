FINAL DRIVE Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
July 3, 2017, 35 minutes ago
This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of the southern groove thrash metal band, Final Drive:
Final Drive’s new album, Dig Deeper, can be ordered at the following digital locations: FinalDriveDigDeeper.com, Bandcamp. CD/vinyl at this location.
Artwork for the album cover was created by Final Drive’s own Jordan Gaw.
Dig Deeper tracklisting:
“This Is How”
“Built To Break”
“The Last Time”
“Six Feet Down”
“Want It All”
“Life Decided”
“Follow The Curse”
“Beneath Us”
“Of A Killer”
“Black Out”
“Six Feet Down” video:
“This Is How” lyric video:
Album stream: