FINAL DRIVE Featured In New Dream Tour Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, St. Louis thrash metal act, Final Drive, discuss their ultimate tour lineup.

Final Drive recently released a video for “Six Feet Down, featured on their new album, Dig Deeper. The video is available for streaming below.

Order Dig Deeper at the following digital locations: FinalDriveDigDeeper.com, Bandcamp. CD/vinyl at this location.

Artwork for the album cover was created by Final Drive’s own Jordan Gaw.

Dig Deeper tracklisting:

“This Is How”

“Built To Break”

“The Last Time”

“Six Feet Down”

“Want It All”

“Life Decided”

“Follow The Curse”

“Beneath Us”

“Of A Killer”

“Black Out”

“Six Feet Down” video:

“This Is How” lyric video:

Album stream: