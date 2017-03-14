FINAL DRIVE Release “Six Feet Down” Music Video

St. Louis thrash metal act, Final Drive, have released a video for “Six Feet Down, featured on their new album, Dig Deeper, released back on February 3rd. The video is available for streaming below.

Order Dig Deeper at the following digital locations: FinalDriveDigDeeper.com, Bandcamp. CD/vinyl at this location.

Artwork for the album cover was created by Final Drive’s own Jordan Gaw.

Dig Deeper tracklisting:

“This Is How”

“Built To Break”

“The Last Time”

“Six Feet Down”

“Want It All”

“Life Decided”

“Follow The Curse”

“Beneath Us”

“Of A Killer”

“Black Out”

“Six Feet Down” video:

“This Is How” lyric video:

Album stream: