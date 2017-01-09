FINAL DRIVE Unveil Dig Deeper Album Details; Pre-Order Launched

St. Louis thrashers, Final Drive, will release their new studio album, Dig Deeper, on February 3rd. In addition to previously announced tour dates, Final Drive also just unveiled full album details for Dig Deeper, including the official tracklisting and pre-order information.

Artwork for the album cover was created by Final Drive’s own Jordan Gaw. Produced by Charlie Bellmore (Jasta, Kingdom of Sorrow), mixed by Nicky Bellmore (Dexters Lab Studio, Toxic Holocaust), and mastered by Zuess (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie); pre-orders for Dig Deeper are available now at the following digital locations: FinalDriveDigDeeper.com, Bandcamp. Each physical CD/vinyl pre-order also includes an immediate download of the full album. Get yours now at this location.

Dig Deeper tracklisting:

“This Is How”

“Built To Break”

“The Last Time”

“Six Feet Down”

“Want It All”

“Life Decided”

“Follow The Curse”

“Beneath Us”

“Of A Killer”

“Black Out”

“This Is How” lyric video: