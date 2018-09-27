Finland's AFIRE Featuring Former Members Of SENTENCED And POISONBLACK Release Debut Single; Video Available

Groovy melodic hard rock from Finland, Afire, have released a new single from their forthcoming coming album. The band was formed in 2016 when vocalist Suvi Hiltunen joined forces with long-term Oulu-based musicians guitarist Antti Leiviskä (ex-Poisonblack, Brüssel Kaupallinen), guitarist Sami Kukkohovi (ex-Sentenced, KYPCK), bassist Harri Halonen and drummer Tarmo Kanerva (ex-Poisonblack).



"Let Me Be The One" is the first single from Afire's debut album, On the Road From Nowhere, due to be released on November 16th by Concorde Music Company.



Harri Halonen comments: "'Let Me Be The One' is one of the first songs I wrote with our singer Suvi Hiltunen for this band. It might not be the most evident choice as first single amongst the uptempo rock songs on the album, but it does represent well the moodier side of Afire, which is an essential part of what we have to offer."



Check out the video below.

Go to the official Afire Facebook page here.