May 23, 2019, 33 minutes ago

Finland's AFIRE Featuring Former Members Of SENTENCED And POISONBLACK Release "The One To Take The Fall" Video

Groovy melodic hard rock from Finland, Afire, have released a new video for the song "The One To Take The Fall".

The band was formed in 2016 when vocalist Suvi Hiltunen joined forces with long-term Oulu-based musicians guitarist Antti Leiviskä (ex-Poisonblack), guitarist Sami Kukkohovi (ex-Sentenced), bassist Harri Halonen and drummer Tarmo Kanerva (ex-Poisonblack).

"The One To Take The Fall" can be found on Afire's debut album, On The Road From Nowhere.

