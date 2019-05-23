Finland's AFIRE Featuring Former Members Of SENTENCED And POISONBLACK Release "The One To Take The Fall" Video

Groovy melodic hard rock from Finland, Afire, have released a new video for the song "The One To Take The Fall".

The band was formed in 2016 when vocalist Suvi Hiltunen joined forces with long-term Oulu-based musicians guitarist Antti Leiviskä (ex-Poisonblack), guitarist Sami Kukkohovi (ex-Sentenced), bassist Harri Halonen and drummer Tarmo Kanerva (ex-Poisonblack).

"The One To Take The Fall" can be found on Afire's debut album, On The Road From Nowhere.

For further details, visit Afire on Facebook.