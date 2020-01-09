Finland's BABYLONFALL To Release Debut Album In April 2020; "Stars And Constellations" Single / Video Available

The new Finnish melodic death metal band Babylonfall is set to release their debut album, Collapse, on April 24th via Inverse Records. The band released their first music video / single, "Stars And Constellations".

The album consists of ten versatile metal tracks, which show a wide range of influences. The first single, "Stars And Constellations", dwells more on the sentimental side of the album, as the second single "Murder Of Crows", which is to be released on March 5th, is more of a traditional melodeath song. Lyrical themes of the album deal with "collapsing" on a personal and societal level. There are also scifi-themes as an added bonus.

Collapse was forged during late 2018 and early 2019 at Deep Noise Studios in Kouvola, Finland. It was recorded and mixed by Saku Moilanen. Mastering was done at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden by Tony Lindgren.

Tracklist:

"Murder Of Crows"

"Awakening"

"Blood Will Be My Crown"

"Silence"

"We Become One"

"Celestials"

"Stars And Constellations"

"Wrath"

"Burning Daylight"

"Distant Call Of Innocence"

For information on Babylonfall go to this location.