Finland's BLACKSTAR HALO Release Lyric Video For "The King"; New Album Due For September Release

Finnish melodic metallers Blackstar Halo has released a single from their upcoming full length album,Siren, to be released this September via Inverse Records



"The King' is a modern take on The Emperor’s New Clothes tale, with a twist. We are surrounded by bombardment of lies and are so easily manipulated to go any path no matter how gringe. All this web of lies is led by the King who will burn us to the ground if we cannot fight back and let the truth win."

Musically, "The King" features brutal Rammstein-type rhythms accompanied with Blackstar Halo’s trademark melodic chorus.

Watch the official lyric video below.

Check out the official Blackstar Halo website here or visit their official Facebook page.