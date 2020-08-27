Finland's CONVULSE To Release Deathstar Full-Length In October, "The Summoning" Streaming Now

Finnish progressive death metal veterans Convulse will unleash their new full-length, Deathstar, October 30th via Transcending Records.

A near 41-minute masterwork, Deathstar delivers nine tracks that transcend the boundaries of standard death metal. Fusing the prime tenets of death metal, heavy rock, and prog into something innovative and enticing, the record arguably picks up where the band's underrated 1994 gem Reflections full-length left off adopting a similar genre-bending approach and modernizing it.

Deathstar was recorded and mixed in analog at JJ-studio with Juuso Nordlund and comes swathed in the art of Jan Yrlund, based on the painting Strangled by Minna Mead. Elaborates guitarist / vocalist Rami Jämsä of the offering, "Deathstar will be an interesting experience for those who listen to music with an open mind. We've not forgotten our roots of old-school death metal, but for me, it's very natural to evolve musically and write music free of any boundaries. You can perhaps hear some echoes from the Reflections album. We recorded Deathstar during the Summer / Fall of 2019 in the same 24-track reel-to-reel analog studio with the same producer as the Evil Prevails album back in 2013 (JJ-studio/Juuso Nordlund). The sound of the album is timeless. It will be difficult to figure out which decade it has been written and recorded. We wrote and rehearsed the album material for almost three years."

Of first single, "The Summoning", Jämsä continues, "'The Summoning' is a story about our craving to fulfill our life. Between our birth and death, we have to make innumerable amounts of choices. There is a line in the song, 'We have an obligation to fulfill our empty souls,' and, 'Which one you think you are? One who regrets or standing tall?' I think it's an important question for every one of us. The song composed itself quite quickly. At first, I made the haunting synth melody and the rest of the song is composed together with the band in our rehearsal studio. In the end of the song, you can hear some influences from the one of my favorite bands, Rush."

Deathstar will be released on CD, limited-edition deluxe CD, digital, cassette, and vinyl formats. For physical pre-orders, visit this location. For digital orders, go here.

Behold the Deathstar artwork and tracklisting:

“Extreme Dark Light”

“Whirlwind”

“The Summoning”

“Chernobyl”

“We Sold Our Soul For Rock'n Roll”

“Deathstar”

“Make Humanica Great Again”

“Light My Day”

“The End”

(Band photo by Okko Sorma)