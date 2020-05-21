Finland's DARK THE SUNS Release New Single / Lyric Video "Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä"; New Album To Be Released In 2020

Finnish legendary melodic metal band Dark The Suns is back after almost ten years. The band released a new single "Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä", which is taken from their upcoming fourth studio album. It is set to be released later this year by Inverse Records.

Mikko Ojala comments:

"After years of silence, Inka and I decided in early 2020 to continue making music together. 'Suru Raivosi Sydämeni Pimeydessä' includes melancholic synth melodies combined with some aggressive elements. The song speaks of storming sorrow and grief. We have also written some new songs for our upcoming fourth album which will be released later this year.”



Dark The Suns was formed in 2005 by Mikko Ojala. Later, the band had a full line-up and they recorded three studio albums: In Darkness Comes Beauty, All Ends In Silence, and Sleepwalking In A Nightmare, all of which were released by Firebox Records.



Check out the new single / video below.

Photo by Inka Ojala