Finland's DESECRATED GROUNDS Streaming "The Anthem Of The Faceless" Single

Finnish death/thrash metal band, Desecrated Grounds, has released their first ever single, "The Anthem Of The Faceless".

Says the band: "We decided to record this song to celebrate Finlands 100-Years independence, and show how we see things in here. The song is available currently on YouTube, but given few days, will also appear in Spotify and other streaming services! We invite you to celebrate 100-years of independence with us and also to see things as they truly are, not how you are told them to be!"

"The Anthem Of The Faceless" is featured on the band's debut full-length, Lord Of Insects, released back in September.