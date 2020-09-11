Finland's ELVENSCROLL To Release New EP In November; First Single "Wayfarer's Mourning" Streaming

Finnish Kerava-based folk metal band Elvenscroll is set to release their debut EP, Never To Be Mourned, on November 6th via Inverse Records. This seven member-strong group released a first single, "Wayfarer's Mourning" today. Check it out below.

The band comments: "'Wayfarer's Mourning' is an homage to all lost souls who have suffered through the long and winding road of life and know its misfortunes. Let the power chords, choir singing and heroic melodies bring you strength to carry on this miserable journey.

"

Tracklist:

"Relics"

"Return to Valhalla"

"Statue of Goddess"

"Wayfarer's Mourning"

"Kaiku Tulevan Sodan"

"Wild Hunt"

Pre-save Never To Be Mourned EP to your Spotify playlist here.

Photo by Chris Helenius