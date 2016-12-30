Finland's EMBASSY OF SILENCE Release Cover Of PAT BENATAR’s “Invincible”; Video Streaming

As a part of the celebrations for their 10th anniversary next year, Finland-based rock/metal act, Embassy Of Silence, have recorded a cover of Pat Benatar's 80's rock anthem, "Invincible”. The track has been one of vocalist Imes Lukkanen’s personal favourites since she was a kid.

The track is available via the YouTube clip below, or at Bandcamp.

Next year the band will record some new material and release a 10th anniversary DVD. More details to follow.