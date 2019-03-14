Finland's EVERFROST Posts "Making Of" Videos For Upcoming Winterider Album

Since the release of their debut album Blue Eyed Emotion, Finland's Everfrost have been active on the stage and in the studio bringing listeners the follow-up EP Appetite For Candlelight, the single "Cold Night Remedy" and the live DVD A Cold Night Out. The band is now aiming to raise the bar from what an album experience is traditionally expected to be, with their second full length, Winterider, to be released via Rockshots Records this coming summer.

The album will feature 10 songs of Everfrost's winter spiced melodic metal elevated to the extreme this time around. The tracklisting will include the band's first ballad, their fastest song to date and the first Everfrost epic, clocking in at over 10 minutes.

The album will be a unique undertaking for a metal/rock band, as it will be the combination of a fully coherent manga comic and a conceptual album. The story will feature characters from their debut album Blue Eyed Emotion, and will take them on a desperate journey to survive a never-ending winter. This type of album has never been attempted before, and the band is pulling out all the stops to provide you with a truly unique experience in the world of comics and music.

Keyboardist Benji Connelly began the demo-process for Winterider in the summer of 2017 following the single release "Cold Night Remedy", which will also appear on the album. By March 2018, most of the songs and story manuscript had been finished. As of September, Everfrost has hit the studio and will be documenting the entire 'making of' process for Winterider, beginning with promo photoshoots lead by Tuonela Magazine's Laureline Tilkin.

Watch their videos on the making of Winterider below:

Lineup:

Mikael Salo - Lead Vocals

Markus Laito - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Benji Connelly - Keyboards

Jope 'James' Salminen - Drums

Allan C Hasanen - Bass