Finland's EVERFROST Release Official Video For Cover Of KESHA's "Die Young"

Finnish symphonic power metallers Everfrost have unleashed the new official video "Die Young" off their latest album, Winterider, released in September 2019 via Rockshots Records.

The band comments: "Winterider is an album about battling through life’s hardships. 'Die Young' is a song that pop star Kesha put out way back when we were basically just out of high school starting our own lives. It carries one of the biggest middle fingers to the struggles in life, proclaiming instead to make the most of the night and party like we’re going to die young. We realized an explosive metal cover of this would be perfect for the second half of the album as the story becomes very dark. So that is just what we did! As many people know, we embarked recently on our first voyage to our holy land Japan. While there we had our own version of the endless winter we ironically presented in Winterider when a well-known disease put the world in a great panic. Before things became dire we made the most of the trip and had the time of our lives among the fear and uncertainty, just like this song proclaims. With this single we want to share this adventure and the positivity this song brings along with a music video bringing you back to Akihabara, Japan with Everfrost!"

"Die Young" is also available as digital single here.

Winterider is a unique undertaking for a metal/rock band, as it will be the combination between a fully coherent manga comic and a conceptual album. The story features characters from their debut album Blue Eyed Emotion.

The music includes generous use of catchy melodies and heavy riffs, plenty of guitar and keyboard solos, a large instrumental variety from orchestral to electronic and energetic drumming. 10 Freezing Songs Of A Harsh Winter Tale!

The album features Asim Searah from Wintersun as special guest on "Above The Treeline", and includes a cover version of "Die Young" originally By Kesha.

Tracklisting:

“Winterider”

“Juhannus In January”

“Chainlace Angel”

“Actraiser”

“Cold Night Remedy”

“Above The Treeline”

“Brandy And Antifreeze”

“Die Young”

“Darkwoods Drain Backwaters”

“A Whisper In A Frozen Tale”

“Winterider” lyric video:

“Cold Night Remedy” video:

Album trailer:

Lineup:

Mikael Salo - Lead Vocals

Markus Laito - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Benji Connelly - Keyboards

Jope 'James' Salminen - Drums

Allan C Hasanen - Bass