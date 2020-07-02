Finland's FRONT Reveal "Venom & Salt" Video

Finnish war-machine Front has released their new video, "Venom & Salt". The track hails from the band's new mini-album, Antichrist Militia, released June 5th via Iron Bonehead Productions.

Guitarist / songwriter Von Bastard states: "As we made the Antichrist Militia record by ourselves all the way - produced, engineered, recorded, mixed - we wanted to try if we could pull out a video also. We didn't want to do another easy lyric video with a few still images looping around mindlessly like the trend is today. We wanted to do the video in an old-school way, and I think we captured that spirit. The video was made with zero budget, DIY all the way. It really is an honest attempt, despite its warts and all. It was clear to us that the place where to shoot the video should be in the very same place where the record was created."

"This song is an all-out attack on sheep mentality spread by Abrahamic religions. Their ignorance shall be reduced to ashes and scattered into the scorched ground with all the venom and salt," vocalist / lyricist Kaosbringer rasps out.

Antichrist Militia cover art, courtesy of Jenglot Hitam, and tracklisting are as follows:

"Doom Cult Legion"

"Antichrist Militia"

"Iron Front"

"Venom & Salt"

"Mouths Of War"

"Machinegun Blasphemy"

Get your copy of Antichrist Militia now at this location.