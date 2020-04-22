Finland's HUMAVOID Featuring DIABLO Drummer, Ex-AMORAL Guitarist Gearing Up To Release New Album In 2020; "Monkey Trap" Single Available

Dual scream attack, haunting melodies and unexpected rhythms packed in a determined groove. Humavoid is a four-piece doomsday machine spits out a mix of high tech eight-string riffs by guitarist / vocalist Niko Kalliojärvi (ex-Amoral), the jazz fusion sound of keyboardist / lead vocalist Suvimarja Halmetoja, Heikki Malmberg’s (Diablo) polyrhythmic drumming, and the grinding bass tone of Mikki Rousi.

After a few smaller releases, the new album (tba 2020) will present Humavoid as its most aggressive to date, but also further reveal the band’s experimental side.

Check out their latest single, "Monkey Trap", below. Check out the band's official Facebook page here, and their catalogue via Spotify.